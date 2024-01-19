Earthquake occurred in Azerbaijan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. An earthquake of magnitude 5 has occurred in Azerbaijan, the Republican Center for Seismological Service of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Saatli-Sabirabad region.

The strength of the earthquake in the Saatli-Sabirabad districts was 4 points, in the Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Masalli, Yardimli, Lankaran, Lerik, Shirvan, Zardab, Aghdam, Aghdash, Kurdamir regions - up to 4-3 points.

