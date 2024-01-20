Azerbaijan, WB negotiate co-op on urban development projects (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev has met with the World Bank's Regional Director for Sustainable Development in Europe and Central Asia Sameh Vahba, Trend reports.

During the meeting Anar Guliyev talked about the sphere of urban development of Azerbaijan, cardinal reforms carried out in this field in recent years, achievements and important goals. Guliyev informed in detail about the new General Plan of Baku city, designed on the basis of modern urban planning standards, and spoke about the concept and priorities of the document for sustainable development of the capital until 2040.

During the meeting, the importance of Azerbaijan hosting such a major international event as the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) and the World Urban Forum (WUF13) to be held in 2026 was also emphasized.

The Committee Chairman talked about numerous urban development projects implemented in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation within the framework of the state program " Great Return", noting that these projects have already become a source of unique experience.

Sameh Vahba, in turn, congratulated on the approval of the General Development Plan of Baku until 2040, as well as on the future holding of international events in this city. He expressed confidence that reconstruction of cities and villages, implementation of joint projects with the World Bank in various directions will contribute to the realization of the "New Urban Agenda".

The sides then discussed possibilities of implementation of joint projects in Azerbaijan in the field of urban sustainability, renewable energy, climate change, greening and digitalization, prospects of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and other potential opportunities for cooperation, the agency report says.

