AZAL team visits Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

On January 20th, the team of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC paid tribute to the martyrs of January 20th on National Mourning Day at the Alley of Martyrs.

The management and staff of AZAL placed carnations on the graves of the courageous sons and daughters of Azerbaijan who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity and independence.

The events of January 20th are among the most tragic in the modern history of the country, as well as a heroic chapter in the Azerbaijani people's story. This day, symbolizing patriotism, will forever remain in the memory of every Azerbaijani.