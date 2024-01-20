Azerbaijani Central Election Commission holds regular meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The next meeting of the Central Election Commission took place on January 20 under the chairmanship of Mazakhir Panakhov. The application submitted to the Commission was considered at the meeting, Trend reports.

At the meeting, which was attended by representatives of the International Monitoring Mission, as well as representatives of the media, detailed information was given about the earlier investigation process.

It was reported that in connection with the appeal received by a member of the expert group at the Central Election Commission, in order to more effectively ensure the electoral rights of citizens, a comprehensive and objective investigation was carried out, an appropriate conclusion was given, and it was promptly brought to the meeting and presented to the members of the Commission for discussion.

After extensive discussions at a meeting of the Central Election Commission, it was decided to send an appeal to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan to conduct an appropriate investigation.