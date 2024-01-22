Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry ensures servicemen's participation in presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Azerbaijani military personnel will vote in the upcoming presidential election on February 7 at designated polling stations within military units and institutions of the Defense Ministry, Trend reports, referring to the Defense Ministry's statement to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

According to the information, all polling stations, which will operate in military units and institutions of the Ministry of Defense, take necessary measures to ensure transparency of the voting process.

Considering that some servicemen will vote for the first time, educational activities are being held in military units.

All the necessary conditions will be ensured at all polling stations throughout the country to ensure the voting rights of the personnel in the electoral process.

The Ministry noted that portable ballot boxes will be used in divisions carrying out combat duty in mountainous areas with difficult terrain to ensure the participation of voters in the upcoming election.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

