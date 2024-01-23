AZAL offers discounted tickets to six European cities

Azerbaijan's national flag carrier, AZAL, is launching a special discount campaign for several popular destinations in Europe. Don't miss out the opportunity to enjoy the offer and to explore Europe!

As part of this offer, passengers can travel to Prague, London, Vienna, Berlin, Barcelona and Milan at more affordable prices. Discounted tickets can be purchased from January 23 to February 1, 2024. The promotion applies to the airline's flights from February 1 to April 17, 2024, excluding peak periods.

The ticket prices for these destinations include airport taxes:

• en routes Baku-Vienna-Baku, Baku-Prague-Baku, Baku-Berlin-Baku, Baku-Milan-Baku – € 299.

• en route Baku-Barcelona-Baku – € 349.

• en route Baku-London-Baku: Gatwick Airport – € 359, Heathrow Airport – € 391.

Please note that the number of discounted tickets is limited. Checked baggage is not included in the ticket price, but passengers are allowed to carry hand luggage weighing up to 10 kg.

To purchase tickets, please visit the official website www.azal.az, use the renewed mobile app of the airline, or approach to the ticket offices or accredited agencies of Azerbaijan Airlines.