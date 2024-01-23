We are close to Olympic medal in gymnastics - Ojag Sport club (Interview) (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. The next program was broadcast from the studio of Idman.biz website. The guest of the site's studio this time was former rhythmic gymnast, chairman of the Board of Directors of Ojag Sport club, who was selected as the best of 2023 Vafa Bakarova.

Our guest talked about last year, which was successful for them, and future plans, commented on the growing interest in gymnastics in Azerbaijan, and evaluated the chances of gymnasts in Paris-2024.

We present the video version of the interview: