Dynamic cultural and humanitarian ties promote Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Cultural and humanitarian ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are the locomotive of our cooperation, Uzbek Ambassador to Azerbaijan Bahrom Ashrafkhanov said during the event dedicated to the Days of Science and Culture of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I am overjoyed today that, by decree of the President of Uzbekistan, the Uzbek Days of Science and Culture will be held in Azerbaijan in January of this year. Without exaggeration, I would like to emphasize that this decision demonstrates the immense regard and love that our head of state and the Uzbek people in general have for the fraternal Azerbaijani people," he said.

He mentioned that at a meeting last November in Baku, the leaders of both countries declared 2024 the "Year of Intensive Development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani Multifaceted Relations," and the ongoing Days of Science and Culture of Uzbekistan in Baku initiated a series of events to be held throughout the ongoing year.

"It is very logical, from the perspective of the fact that in this year of intensive development of our brotherly ties, it is necessary to start precisely with culture and humanitarian ties, which are the locomotive of our relations," the ambassador emphasized.

Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov also noted that Azerbaijan supported Uzbekistan's initiative to choose Samarkand as the venue for the 43rd session of UNESCO, which has never been held outside Paris since 1985.

"We are grateful to Azerbaijan and all other UNESCO countries for supporting Uzbekistan in its initiatives," the ambassador added.

