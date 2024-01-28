Azerbaijani soldier injured in Karabakh anti-terror measures dies from injuries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. An Azerbaijani soldier, Gadzhiali Gazimov, who was critically injured on September 19 last year during local anti-terrorist measures led by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, has passed away despite the tireless efforts of the medical team, Trend reports.

"The Ministry of Defense extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen soldier. May Allah grant him mercy!" said the ministry.

To implement the terms of the Trilateral Statement, prevent extensive provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and remove Armenian armed units from Azerbaijani territories, dismantle their military infrastructure, guarantee the safety of the returning civilian population to the liberated areas, as well as civil servants engaged in reconstruction efforts, and Azerbaijani military personnel, and to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures commenced in the region on September 19, 2023, concluding on September 20 at 13:00.