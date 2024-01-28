Azerbaijanis silenced voices of Armenian provocateurs in Tbilisi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Armenian diaspora failed in Tbilisi, while the Azerbaijanis organized a grand rally on the same day, and expressed Azerbaijan's position regarding the biased position of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Thus, representatives of the Armenian diaspora tried to organize an action in front of the EU mission in Tbilisi. However, only 15-20 people appeared at the “event”, and they themselves are the organizers of this protest.

At the same time, a grand procession of Azerbaijanis took place in Tbilisi, where 200 people took part.

Our compatriots living in Georgia protested against PACE, which considers itself the cradle of democracy, a defender of human rights and freedoms. At the initiative of the Azerbaijan House, they held an action in front of the Tbilisi office of the European Union (EU) demanding “An end to discrimination and double standards!”, “Justice for Khojaly!” The protesters chanted the slogans “End Armenian terror!”, “End environmental terror!” and etc.

The protesters spoke out against the biased attitude and decisions of European organizations against Azerbaijan.