Azerbaijan's special forces units and subunits conduct tactical-special exercise (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. According to the training plan for 2024 approved by the Defense Minister, Special Forces’ units and subunits hold tactical-special exercise on "Conducting combat operations in severe cold", Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, in the tactical-special exercise, the special forces specified the tasks on the model of the area and accomplished the tactical redeployment activities in the high mountainous area and severe cold.

Tasks on breaching imaginary enemy defense, capturing the base point, providing first aid and safe evacuating the wounded from the battlefield were fulfilled.

The assigned tasks were carried out with high professionalism during the exercise held to increase the knowledge and skills of the command staff on unit’s management in snowy and frosty weather conditions, to conduct combat operations and rescue measures, to improve the skills of personnel in skiing, as well as firing skills in motion and motionless states.

Подписывайтесь на наш канал в WhatsApp, и будьте в курсе главных новостей!