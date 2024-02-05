Azerbaijan estimates number of mines neutralized for week in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) has published information on humanitarian demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from occupation, Trend reports referring to the ANAMA.

During the period from January 29 to February 4, 16 anti-tank mines, 78 anti-personnel mines, and 150 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories. The land of 336.5 hectares was cleared of mines.

To note, the demining operations were carried out by the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard Service of Azerbaijan.

Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines in Azerbaijan remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims has reached 342 since 2020.

