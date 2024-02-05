Azerbaijan estimates number of mines neutralized for week in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijan's Mine
Action Agency (ANAMA) has published information on humanitarian
demining operations conducted in the territories liberated from
occupation, Trend
reports referring to the ANAMA.
During the period from January 29 to February 4, 16 anti-tank
mines, 78 anti-personnel mines, and 150 unexploded ordnance were
found and neutralized in the liberated territories. The land of
336.5 hectares was cleared of mines.
To note, the demining operations were carried out by the
Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency, the Ministry of Defense, the
Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Guard
Service of Azerbaijan.
Armenia's indiscriminate placement of landmines in Azerbaijan
remains a peril for innocent civilians. The toll of mine victims
has reached 342 since 2020.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------БАКУ
/Trend/ - Азербайджанское агентство по разминированию опубликовало
информацию о гуманитарных операциях по разминированию, проводимых
на освобожденных от оккупации территориях.
Как сообщает в понедельник Trend со ссылкой на агентство, за период с 29
января по 4 февраля на освобожденных территориях было обнаружено и
обезврежено 16 противотанковых мин, 78 противопехотных мин и 150
неразорвавшихся боеприпасов. От мин очищены 336,5 гектара
земли.
Напомним, что операции по разминированию проводили
Азербайджанское агентство по разминированию, министерство обороны,
министерство по чрезвычайным ситуациям и Государственная
пограничная служба Азербайджана.
