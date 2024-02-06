Financial Chain Corporation is the official sponsor of the young gymnast (PHOTO)

Financial Chain Corporation continues the tradition of signing “firsts”. This time the Company signed a sponsorship agreement with the young and talented gymnast Zuleikha Shabanova from “Pro Sport Club” in support of the development of gymnastics in our country, where the sport is highly valued.

According to the agreement, Financial Chain Corporation will provide the young gymnast with sportswear, equipment, accessories, souvenirs, and, if necessary, financial resources as an official sponsor.

At the same time, the company undertakes to cover the costs of transportation and accommodation, as well as medical insurance so that the gymnast can participate in tournaments and sporting events held in different countries.

Again, this will contribute to the development and recognition of the sports activities of 9-year-old Zuleikha both in our country and abroad.

“I took exercises at the age of 6, and I’ve been doing gymnastics for 3 years now. I love gymnastics,” said the young gymnast. Zuleikha dreams of raising the flag of our country at the World Championships and she has already achieved success at a young age. Currently, the talented and promising gymnast is fully preparing for the tournament, which will be held in March in the capital of the country with the participation of local clubs, and for the international tournament, which will be held in April in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

