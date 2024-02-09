Ombudsperson remarks on detection of mass burials in Azerbaijan's Asgaran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva has commented on the detection of a mass burials in Asgaran, Trend reports, referring to the Ombudsperson's office of Azerbaijan.

"Thousands of our compatriots were slaughtered, taken captive and missing, and held hostage as a result of Armenia's long-standing occupation, genocide, deportations, and terror against Azerbaijan, all motivated by ethnic and religious hatred.

Following the liberation of our lands from occupation, mass graves were discovered on the territories of Sarijali village in Aghdam district, Dashalti village in Shusha district, Edilli village in Khojavend district, Farrukh village in Khojaly district, Yukhary Seidahmedli village in Fuzuli district, Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other villages.

The discovery of another mass grave in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district, presumably belonging to inhabitants slaughtered during the Khojaly massacre, verifies Armenia's most serious crime against humanity, genocide, namely, against Azerbaijan.

Despite repeated appeals to international organizations regarding genocide crimes committed by Armenia, the facts of genocide have not yet received legal assessment at the international level, and the culprits of multiple crimes have not been prosecuted.

International organizations should put an end to an indifferent attitude towards Azerbaijan accompanied by double standards, give legal assessment to such crimes that caused mass and gross violations of human rights and freedoms, and bring to justice those responsible for committing crimes," Aliyeva said in her comment.

To note, a mass grave was found in the Asgaran settlement of Khojaly district. At least eight human remains were found in the burial site discovered near Asgaran fortress. It is assumed that the remains belong to the victims of the Khojaly massacre.

