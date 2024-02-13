Azerbaijani Border Service conducts "Revenge" operation, destroying Armenian combat post

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. In response to yesterday's provocation by the Armenian armed forces, the units of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan (SBS) have carried out the "Revenge" operation, Trend reports, referring to the service.

According to the information, the operation resulted in the entire destruction of an Armenian Armed Forces combat post near the Nerkin-And settlement in Gafan. The day before, this post was in charge of shooting on Azerbaijani army positions.

"There have been reports of substantial personnel losses at the damaged combat position. Any provocations by the Armenian side aimed at escalating tensions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border will now be met with even more serious and decisive reactions. The military-political leadership of Armenia bears full responsibility for these developments," said SBS statement.