Registration with FIN code and serial number became possible in "SİMA İmza"

"SİMA İmza" – new generation digital signature, created by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand its functionality.

As a result of technical improvement works, the registration process in the "SIMA Imza" mobile application has been further simplified. Citizens can now register in the application by simply entering the FIN code and serial number of the ID card. After entering the FIN code and serial number, it is enough to pass the facial recognition test with the camera of the mobile device so that the person can be identified via artificial intelligence.

Let's remember that before the introduction of this feature, citizens needed to either upload a photo of their ID card into the application or register by scanning their ID card. With the new functionality even those who do not have an ID card with them will be able to easily register in the SİMA İmza mobile application.

For your information, this innovation is also valid for foreign citizens living in Azerbaijan on a legal basis (having a temporary or permanent residence permit card).

It should be noted that with the new generation digital signature “SİMA İmza”, both citizens and organizations save money and time. “SİMA İmza”s ability to be integrated into any system, as well as automation, gives users the ability to sign quickly and in any number.

To obtain a digital signature, citizens only need to download the “SİMA İmza” application to their mobile device and register once. "SİMA İmza", which increases the availability of digital services, will speed up business processes in our country.

You can get more detailed information about "SİMA İmza" digital signature from the www.sima.az/en official website and by contacting "157" Call Center.