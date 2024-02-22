Heads of delegations arriving at World Cup in trampolining and acrobatic track meet in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. A meeting of heads and representatives of delegations arriving at the World Cup in Trampoline and Tumbling was held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

The Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on February 23-25. Representatives from 32 countries will take part in the competition.

Azerbaijan will be represented in the women's trampoline competition by Seljan Mahsudova, and in the men's competition by Huseyn Abbasov, Nijat Mirzayev and Mehdi Aliyev.

The country will be represented in the acrobatic jumping competition by Mikhail Malkin, Adil Hajizadeh, Tofig Aliyev, Bilal Gurbanov.