Azerbaijan's Baku metro nearing repair end chores (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. Repair works at Jafar Jabbarli metro station will be completed in the first half of this year, Hidayat Mammadov, deputy chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, said during the scientific-practical conference on the theme Unchanged values and changing opportunities, Trend reports.

According to him, the repair works are already near completion.

"At present, cladding works are underway," Mammadov added.

Today, the conference "Unchanged Values and Changing Opportunities" took place, providing insights into the development path of Baku Metro and its plans. Panel discussions followed the presentations during the conference.

Zaur Huseynov, the Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transportation and member of the Supervisory Board of Baku Metro CJSC, Ruslan Alikhanov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan Investment Holding (AIH), Rauf Hajiyev, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Hidayat Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of Baku Metro CJSC, Namig Yusubov, Head of Production and Technical Department of Baku Metro CJSC, along with other officials, were present at the conference.

