Coach of Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC expresses gratitude to Turkish fans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. Gurban Gurbanov expressed his gratitude to the Turkish fans of Qarabag FC, Trend reports, citing İdman.biz.

The sports expert, responding to a question from a Turkish journalist at a press conference dedicated to the first game in the Europa League Round of 16 against Bayer, mentioned that Azerbaijanis have always been keen on supporting Turkish football.

"It's great to have you here in Baku. I can't thank you enough. We Azerbaijanis have always kept an eye on Turkish football and tried to show our support. And it works both ways. We feel the backing from Turkish fans, not only here in Baku but also when we're away. It's an extra boost, an added motivation. When our Turkish brethren are around, we feel even stronger," he remarked.

Tomorrow Qarabag FC will host Bayer at the Republican Stadium named after Tofiq Bakhramov in Baku.