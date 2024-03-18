Azerbaijan reveals weekly progress in liberated territories' demining action

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has revealed weekly information on the mine clearing operations carried out in the country's liberated territories, a source in the agency told Trend.

Last week, 31 anti-personnel and seven anti-tank mines, and 202 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the mentioned territories.

A total of 1,394 hectares were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

