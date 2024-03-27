Azerbaijan inters remains of Khojaly Genocide victim decades later (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. A farewell ceremony was held for Akif Mahmudov, whose remains were found in a mass grave discovered in Khojaly, Trend reports.

The remains of Akif Mahmudov, who went missing during the Khojaly atrocity, were brought to Jeyranbatan settlement to be buried, where his family lives.



A farewell ceremony for the martyr was held there, attended by Mahmudov's relatives and close friends, Khojaly residents, the head of the Khojaly District Executive Power Shahmar Usubov, the head of the Khojaly District Department of the State Service for Mobilization and Recruitment for Military Service Ragim Mustafayev, veterans, and members of the public.

Meanwhile, Akif Mahmudov was born in 1962 in Khojaly. As a member of the volunteer self-defense unit, he disappeared at the age of 30 on February 26, 1992.

He was married and had two sons.

The Khojaly massacre was the mass killing of Azerbaijani civilians by Armenian forces and the 366th CIS regiment in the town of Khojaly on 26 February 1992. The event became the largest single massacre throughout the entire Karabakh conflict.

