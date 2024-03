BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Azerbaijani gymnasts won the 35th Grand Prix of rhythmic gymnastics held in Thieu, France, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijan national team took the highest place on the podium in group exercises.

Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Laman Alimuradova and Zeyneb Hummatova have achieved the best results in the execution of 5 ring movements.