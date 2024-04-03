Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation President visits "The Writer′s House" Literary Support Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova visited the Literary Support Fund "The Writer′s House" and met with the Executive Director of the Fund Shafag Mehraliyeva, Trend reports.

The meeting highlighted the activities of the Literary Support Fund "The Writer′s House", established in Icherisheher, where in 1929-1941 a prominent representative of the history of the national literary and artistic thought of Azerbaijan of the XX century, writer, scientist and teacher Mir Jalal Pashayev lived.

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova was informed about the life and creativity of Mir Jalal Pashayev. After visiting the house museum, she familiarized with the photographs and valuables belonging to the writer.

At the meeting, Aktoty Raimkulova noted that within the framework of the multifaceted activities of the Foundation, projects are being implemented to promote the heritage of great poets and writers of the Turkic world, as well as to further strengthen the literary and cultural integration of the Turkic peoples in the modern era. She also spoke about the planned projects of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation to unite young writers of the Turkic peoples, as well as to highlight their works.

The meeting continued with a discussion of joint cooperation between the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the Literary Support Fund "The Writer′s House", as well as issues of mutual interest.