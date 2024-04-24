Azerbaijan's Shusha to debut operation of electric buses in Karabakh (UPDATE)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, April 24. Shusha will become the first city in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region to operate electric buses, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Kerimov said at a conference in Lachin, Trend reports.

He noted that the buses are produced in Ganja in collaboration with Belarusian partners.

“Four such buses have already arrived in Shusha. They have proven themselves well in the local mountainous landscape and will be launched next month,” he emphasized.

The conference, within the framework of the International Forum themed "COP29 and Green Vision for Azerbaijan," has commenced in Lachin with the participation of 64 authoritative experts from 30 countries.

At the conference organized jointly by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations (CAIR), academics, former ambassadors, and representatives of international think tanks shared their experience in the fields of sustainable development and green energy.

On April 23, they took part in the international forum on the above theme at ADA University and directed questions to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The panel discussions held in Lachin as part of the 6th forum jointly organized by ADA University and CAIR are discussing important steps achieved in the region towards sustainable development, with particular attention to COP29 and Azerbaijan's green energy policy.

The first panel discussion with speeches by special representatives on liberated territories featured a speech by the Rector of ADA University, Ambassador Hafiz Pashayev.

The panel dedicated to sustainable development in Karabakh commenced under the moderation of the Vice-Rector of ADA University and Director of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy, Fariz Ismayilzade.

Speakers on the panel include the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, Masim Mammadov; the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, Aydin Karimov; and the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, Vahid Hajiyev.

This November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel