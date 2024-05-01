Peacebuilding necessitates involvement of youth, women - ASEAN entrant to Baku forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Peacebuilding necessitates the involvement of youth and women, participant of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, the Executive Director of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Institute for Peace and Reconciliation, Ambassador Gusti Agung Wesaka said Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel session “Use of soft power in the development of multilateral cooperation: strengthening solidarity and countering division," held within the framework of the VI World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue.

“Creating societies based on peace is an important goal. However, this cannot be achieved overnight. Promoting tolerance plays an important role in this direction.

In a sense, we must involve youth and women in peacebuilding. Women's empowerment can open up new public opportunities," he added.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

