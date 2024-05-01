World's future depends on us - UN participant of Baku forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The world's future depends on us, High Representative of the UN Secretary-General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos said during panel discussions within the framework of the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, Trend reports.

According to him, dialogue between generations is one of the greatest contributions.

"We have to unite our resources on a national and worldwide scale.

The youth can assist us in our commitment to improving the world after we leave this room," added the official.

To note, the 6th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue has kicked off in Baku.

A total of 700 guests from around the globe are convening for the forum centered on the theme "Dialogue for Peace and Global Security: Cooperation and Interconnectivity."

Among the diverse participants hailing from over 100 nations, ministerial figures and representatives from the cultural ministries of 60 countries, along with 28 international organizations, will be in attendance. The agenda includes 10 panel discussions and four plenary sessions.

This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is a collaborative effort with esteemed international bodies such as the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), UNESCO, ICESCO, and the UN World Tourism Organization.

The event is set to run from May 1 through 3.

