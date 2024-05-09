Another Azerbaijani wrestler wins license for Olympics in Paris

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Azerbaijani wrestler Rafik Huseynov won a license for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

The two-time world champion achieved this result at the World Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Istanbul.

The Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler, who defeated Ilyas Pagkalidis (Greece) 3:1, Kumar Sunil (India) 4:3 and Alex Kassidis (Sweden) 2:1 in his brotherly country, met Lasha Gobadze (Georgia) in the semi-finals. Huseynov, competing in the 87 kg weight category, defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1. This victory brought Rafik Huseynov an Olympic license.

Earlier, Murad Mamedov (60 kg) achieved the same success in Istanbul.

Today another Azerbaijani wrestler will take part in the decisive match for the license.