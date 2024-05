BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The Azerbaijani acrobatics team opened its account of winning awards at the Acro Cup tournament in Burgas (Bulgaria), Trend reports via Idman.biz.

In the junior competition, the women's group consisting of Zohra Rashidova, Anahita Bashirla and Nezrin Zeinieva won gold medals.

Also, the mixed pair of Milan Aliyev - Sabir Agayev and the male duet of Murad Rafiev - Daniel Abbasov got to the finals of the competition.