Azerbaijani U21 football team gives out formation

Society Materials 31 May 2024 20:01 (UTC +04:00)

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Azerbaijan U21 national team line-up has been announced, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Coached by Samir Aliyev, the team is set to face Slovakia in Bratislava on June 7, followed by a match against Bulgaria in Baku on June 11. The U21 line-up, commencing training on June 1, will depart for Bratislava on June 5 and return the day after the Slovakia fixture.

Qarabag FC players will join the national team on June 3, following the Azerbaijan Cup final.

To note, the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will kick off at the Seneca Training Center at 20:30 (GMT +4), while the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00 (GMT +4).

NAME

CLUB

1

Amin Ramazanov

Qarabag

2

Khayal Farzullayev

Sumgayit

3

Yusif Imanov

Sabah

4

Suleyman Damadayev

Shamakhi

5

Ibrahim Ramazanov

Gabala

6

Seymur Mammadov

Sabah

7

Jalal Huseynov

Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria)

8

Eshqin Ahmadov

Gabala

9

Abdulla Rzayev

Araz-Nakhchivan

10

Rufat Ahmadov

Kapaz

11

Rufat Abbasov

Neftchi

12

Mirali Ahmadov

Araz-Nakhchivan

13

Mahir Hasanov

Kapaz

14

Gurban Safarov

Shamakhi

15

Samir Maharramli

Shamakhi

16

Eljan Abilov

Neftchi

17

Ramin Nasirli

Araz-Nakhchivan

18

Khayal Aliyev

Sabah

19

Murad Valiyev

Nomme United (Estonia)

20

Farid Yusifli

Turan Tovuz

21

Shahin Shahniyarov

Gabala

22

Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov

Sabail

23

Samir Abdullayev

Sabail

24

Aghadadash Salyansky

Neftchi

25

Nariman Akhundzada

Qarabag

