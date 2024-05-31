Azerbaijani U21 football team gives out formation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Azerbaijan U21 national team line-up has been announced, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.
Coached by Samir Aliyev, the team is set to face Slovakia in Bratislava on June 7, followed by a match against Bulgaria in Baku on June 11. The U21 line-up, commencing training on June 1, will depart for Bratislava on June 5 and return the day after the Slovakia fixture.
Qarabag FC players will join the national team on June 3, following the Azerbaijan Cup final.
To note, the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will kick off at the Seneca Training Center at 20:30 (GMT +4), while the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00 (GMT +4).
|
NAME
|
CLUB
|
1
|
Amin Ramazanov
|
Qarabag
|
2
|
Khayal Farzullayev
|
Sumgayit
|
3
|
Yusif Imanov
|
Sabah
|
4
|
Suleyman Damadayev
|
Shamakhi
|
5
|
Ibrahim Ramazanov
|
Gabala
|
6
|
Seymur Mammadov
|
Sabah
|
7
|
Jalal Huseynov
|
Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria)
|
8
|
Eshqin Ahmadov
|
Gabala
|
9
|
Abdulla Rzayev
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
10
|
Rufat Ahmadov
|
Kapaz
|
11
|
Rufat Abbasov
|
Neftchi
|
12
|
Mirali Ahmadov
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
13
|
Mahir Hasanov
|
Kapaz
|
14
|
Gurban Safarov
|
Shamakhi
|
15
|
Samir Maharramli
|
Shamakhi
|
16
|
Eljan Abilov
|
Neftchi
|
17
|
Ramin Nasirli
|
Araz-Nakhchivan
|
18
|
Khayal Aliyev
|
Sabah
|
19
|
Murad Valiyev
|
Nomme United (Estonia)
|
20
|
Farid Yusifli
|
Turan Tovuz
|
21
|
Shahin Shahniyarov
|
Gabala
|
22
|
Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov
|
Sabail
|
23
|
Samir Abdullayev
|
Sabail
|
24
|
Aghadadash Salyansky
|
Neftchi
|
25
|
Nariman Akhundzada
|
Qarabag
