Azerbaijani U21 football team gives out formation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Azerbaijan U21 national team line-up has been announced, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

Coached by Samir Aliyev, the team is set to face Slovakia in Bratislava on June 7, followed by a match against Bulgaria in Baku on June 11. The U21 line-up, commencing training on June 1, will depart for Bratislava on June 5 and return the day after the Slovakia fixture.

Qarabag FC players will join the national team on June 3, following the Azerbaijan Cup final.

To note, the Slovakia-Azerbaijan match will kick off at the Seneca Training Center at 20:30 (GMT +4), while the Azerbaijan-Bulgaria match will take place at the Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:00 (GMT +4).

NAME CLUB 1 Amin Ramazanov Qarabag 2 Khayal Farzullayev Sumgayit 3 Yusif Imanov Sabah 4 Suleyman Damadayev Shamakhi 5 Ibrahim Ramazanov Gabala 6 Seymur Mammadov Sabah 7 Jalal Huseynov Arda Kardzali (Bulgaria) 8 Eshqin Ahmadov Gabala 9 Abdulla Rzayev Araz-Nakhchivan 10 Rufat Ahmadov Kapaz 11 Rufat Abbasov Neftchi 12 Mirali Ahmadov Araz-Nakhchivan 13 Mahir Hasanov Kapaz 14 Gurban Safarov Shamakhi 15 Samir Maharramli Shamakhi 16 Eljan Abilov Neftchi 17 Ramin Nasirli Araz-Nakhchivan 18 Khayal Aliyev Sabah 19 Murad Valiyev Nomme United (Estonia) 20 Farid Yusifli Turan Tovuz 21 Shahin Shahniyarov Gabala 22 Zeynaddin Abdurahmanov Sabail 23 Samir Abdullayev Sabail 24 Aghadadash Salyansky Neftchi 25 Nariman Akhundzada Qarabag

