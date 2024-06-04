Nar joins AHK Azerbaijan event as official Telco Partner

Nar has participated in the event organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) held on June 2 as the official telecommunication partner. The ceremony was attended by representatives from private companies across various sectors operating in the country and state institutions.

The event provided significant opportunities for networking, collaboration and exchange of innovative ideas. Nar demonstrated specially developed telecommunication solutions to support the growth and efficiency of small and medium-sized businesses. These solutions are part of Nar's commitment to provide businesses with cost-effective services.

Nar CEO Gunnar Pahnke spoke as an honored guest at the event, emphasizing his satisfaction with the cooperation with AHK Azerbaijan: "We form services according to various needs in the field of telecommunications based on our cost-effectiveness strategy. Our services and products always make communication closer to our customers. It is because Nar is the closest to you", he noted.

AHK Azerbaijan has been providing information and support to companies regarding market and business research as the official representative of the German economy in Azerbaijan since 2012. With more than 180 member companies, AHK Azerbaijan is Europe's strongest economic association in Azerbaijan. The Nar has been coorporating with AHK Azerbaijan with the primary goal of supporting the development of the country's business environment.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 5 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides best-in-class service at an affordable price.