Bakcell’s nationwide rebranding has been completed with its rebranding event in Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Bakcell recently hosted its final rebranding ceremony in Lachin, having previously celebrated its new brand identity in seven cities around the country. With the innovations and new products it introduces to Azerbaijan, the company showcased its ongoing commitment to the country's entire population.

Guests at the event participated in innovative tech activities and won prizes. The event revolved around Ardi, the humanoid robot who embodies Bakcell's new era. Guests took part in a creative entertainment program, VR, and speed games, and interacted with Ardi.

Bakcell, which pioneered a new age with its ideas, invests throughout Azerbaijan, particularly in its home Karabakh, and offers creativity, speed, and modern technologies to every region of the country.