YARAT Contemporary Art Space proudly presents solo exhibition “Voices of Silence” by multidisciplinary artist Aidan Salakhova, group exhibition “Unobservable dreams” (PHOTO)

“Voices of Silence” marks Aidan Salakhova’s inaugural large-scale museum exhibition in Baku. Commissioned by YARAT, the exhibition confronts the globally pertinent issue of domestic violence while amplifying the voices of its victims. Through her project, the artist delves into the emotional terrain of domestic violence, illuminating the fears and despair experienced by victims. The exhibition showcases an installation comprising 12 towering jugs crafted from white stone aghlay glass, representing the artist’s maiden venture into incorporating local stone into her works.

At the heart of the exhibition lies the sound emanating from these jugs – each one briefly narrates the tragic stories of domestic violence victims spanning the past 12 years, shedding light on these issues not only in Azerbaijan but also in other nations. These voices create a poignant contrast between the aesthetic allure of the installation and the harrowing narratives, underscoring the imperative for society to acknowledge and combat instances of domestic violence.

Evoking a symbol of hope and remembrance, the installation “Voices of Silence” prompts contemplation on denouncing all forms of violence and the imperative of actively combatting it. The exhibition provides an informative and secure space for fostering dialogue, comprehension, and solidarity, advocating for a society where silence surrounding domestic violence is shattered, and where individuals can live free from fear and violence.

Aidan Salakhova (b. 1964, Moscow) is an artist, sculptor, and teacher. In 1987, she graduated from the V.I. Surikov Moscow State Academic Art Institute. Since 1988, she has been a member of the USSR Union of Artists. Aidan Salakhova was one of the organizers and co-authors of the "First Gallery," which was considered the first contemporary art gallery to open in Moscow (1989-1992). Later, she founded the "Aidan" Gallery, which operated from 1992 to 2012. In 2002, the artist was awarded the silver medal of the Russian Academy of Arts. From 2002 to 2007, she was a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Arts, and since 2007, she has been a full member. In her work, Aidan Salakhova explores the interactions between East and West, internal prohibitions and freedom, male and female beginnings, as well as the role of women in the world and their image in art. The artist has held several solo exhibitions, including “L'escala daurada” (Imaginart, Spain, 2023); “Hidden Ornament” (Triumph Gallery, Russia, 2022); “New Saints” (Marble Palace of the Russian Museum, Russia, 2021); “The Dust Became the Breath” (Gazelli Art House, UK, 2021); “Vices et vertus” (Saint Loup Church, Belgium, 2017); “Stability” (Cuadro Contemporary Art Gallery, UAE, 2017), and others. She has also participated in numerous group exhibitions, including “La voz velada” (La Neomudejar Museum, Spain, 2024); “Compressed Memory” (Gazelli Art House, Azerbaijan, 2023); “Fragility” (MIA Art Collection, UAE, 2023); “Named Vasari. Revival” (Arsenal, Volga-Vyatka branch of the State Museum of Fine Arts named after A.S. Pushkin, Russia, 2022); “Private Space” (RuArts Gallery, Russia, 2022); the 17th Istanbul Biennale (2022); “My One and Only” (Mario Mauroner Contemporary Art, Austria, 2022), among others.

The exhibition is curated by Farah Alakbarli.

Opening: June 13th at 7:00 pm

Venue: YARAT Centre

YARAT Contemporary Art Space presents the group exhibition “Unobservable dreams”.

The exhibition features video works by Zamir Suleymanov, Emin Azizbeyli, Shalala Salamzade, Rasul Guliyev, Vajiko Chachkhiani, Ryts Monet, and Timo Herbst. These works are part of YARAT’s collection, either commissioned over various years or produced as part of collaborative projects.

“Unobservable dreams” focuses on the diverse realities of society and the contrasting desires arising from them. The exhibition explores how social values and economic prosperity are replaced by crises in a rapidly changing and unpredictable world, and how these changes impact different layers of society. This results in a more nuanced and complex societal landscape, reflecting its sensitive and multifaceted nature.

The artists, adapting mythological references to contemporary realities, attempt to “voice” the “unobservable” dreams of their characters through their video works. The exhibition opens with Shalala Salamzade’s “Dystopia”, created in 2021 for the group exhibition “The City of the Sun”, based on Azerbaijani mythology. It depicts the need for people expelled from a dystopian place to return to an ideal place (utopia). Rasul Guliyev’s three-channel video “Endless race”, also part of the same exhibition, is inspired by the myth of “Pandora’s Box”, illustrating how hope compels people into an unending race.

Italian artist Ryts Monet, a YARAT resident in 2019, in his two-channel video, shares thoughts on a collective desire that can unite all nations in the Eurozone through currency, drawing parallels with the identical architectural and sculptural monuments built throughout the Soviet Union. German artist Timo Herbst, another YARAT resident, in his video “Baku/Bakı – Ana dili”, creates a differentiated and sensitive image of society. Georgian artist Vajiko Chachkhiani’s film “Shivering heart” delves into a famous Georgian fairy tale, exploring unexamined narratives about family, national identity, and concepts of identity.

Completing the exhibition, the video “Astar” (“Back side”) by Zamir Suleymanov and Emin Azizbeyli from YARAT’s collection unveils the “inner life” of Azerbaijani youth through the story of a young boy, addressing the theme of despair that arrives at a certain moment in life when desires and hopes are exhausted.

Opening: June 13 / 19:00

Venue: YARAT Center, 2nd floor