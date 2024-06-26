Military band-accompanied processions kick off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDT)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Marches of servicemen accompanied by military bands started on June 26 in various central streets and avenues of Baku city, Trend reports.

The national anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was sounded before the marches on the occasion of 26 June - Armed Forces Day.

Then the marches of servicemen along five routes were started.

The procession of servicemen along the routes in Baku will last until 12:00.

The processions of the personnel in Baku will take place along the routes: Heydar Aliyev Palace, Bulbul Avenue, Nizami Cinema Center, Oilmen's Avenue, Azadlig Square, Amai Shopping Center, Alley of Martyrs, Flame Towers complex, Icherisheher metro station, Fortress Gates, Azerbaijan State Puppet Theater, Azneft Circle, statue "Bahram Gur", Musabekov Park, Abdurrahim bey Hagverdiyev Street, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Huseyn Javid Park, Parliament Avenue, Alley of Martyrs, Olympic Star Sports and Entertainment Center, Samad Vurgun Street, Officers Park, Baku State Circus, Heydar Aliyev Palace, monument to Nasimi, Oilmen's Avenue, Nariman Narimanov Monument, Central Park, Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, Winter Park, Heydar Aliyev Palace, Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 28 Mall shopping Center.

To note, on June 26, from 19:00 to 21:00, orchestra demonstrations will be held in certain places on the territory of Sumgayit's Seaside Boulevard, central streets, and avenues of the cities of Ganja, Shusha and the Barda region.

