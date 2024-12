BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. On December 5, the Laza Krstic and Marica Dzelatovic Memorial Gymnastics Competition kicked off in Novi Sad, Serbia, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani gymnasts won two medals at this prestigious international tournament.

One of the team members, Nazenin Teymurova, won a gold medal in the individual all-around program, and Albina Aliyeva won a silver medal.

The competition will end tomorrow.