Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at competitions in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Traditional competitions in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling were held in the Kazakh city of Karaganda, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

More than 500 athletes from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan took part in the tournament in memory of the Hero of the Soviet Union Nurken Abdirov.

Freestyle wrestlers representing Azerbaijan successfully competed.

Nureddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Abdulrahman Ibragimov (65 kg) defeated all their opponents and rose to the top of the podium.