Twelve survivors of AZAL jet crash in Aktau to be taken to Azerbaijan (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Today, 12 surviving passengers of the AZAL airplane that crashed in Aktau will be flown to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, 7 people, whose condition is satisfactory, will be delivered to their homeland by regular flight, and 5 passengers, whose condition is assessed as moderately serious - by a special plane of the Ministry of Emergency Situations accompanied by a special medical brigade.

To note, AZAL Airlines' Embraer 190 passenger plane, flying the Baku-Grozny route, crashed three kilometers from Aktau Airport yesterday. A total of 67 people were on board the aircraft, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members. The updated data shows that among the passengers were:

37 citizens of Azerbaijan, of whom 23 died, 14 survived;

3 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, all survived;

16 citizens of Russia, of whom 7 died, 9 survived;

6 citizens of Kazakhstan, are all dead.

Both pilots of the airplane were killed. Of the five crew members, three survived.