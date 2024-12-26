Kazakhstan's Parliament speaker expresses condolences to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov sent a letter of condolences to Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova over the crash of the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, it was noted that in the letter, the Chairman of the Majilis of the Parliament, on behalf of himself and Kazakh MPs, expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people and families of people who died as a result of the crash and wished a speedy recovery to the victims.

“I wish the fraternal Azerbaijani people patience and fortitude in these difficult days,” the letter reads.

To note, AZAL's Embraer 190 passenger plane on the Baku-Grozny route crashed 3 km away from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the Embraer 190 airplane, flying Baku-Grozny, which crashed in Aktau.

Following the crash of the passenger airplane near Aktau, 27 people were hospitalized. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 - of the Russian Federation, and 3 - of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not been established yet.

Of the victims hospitalized, 11 are being treated in the intensive care unit, 13 - in the traumatology department, 2 - in the neurosurgery department, and 1 - in the surgical department. These persons are under the control of professional doctors from Kazakhstan and those expelled from Azerbaijan and Russia. They were provided with prompt and specialized medical and psychological treatment.

Both crew pilots as well as the flight stewardess were lost, but two crew members survived.