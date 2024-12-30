Condition of three Azerbaijani citizens injured in plane crash is serious - Teymur Musayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Three Azerbaijani citizens injured in plane crash were taken to Baku and continue treatment in the intensive care unit at Yeni Klinika, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev said, Trend reports.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an order, and two special medical planes were sent to the city of Aktau. Three citizens of our country were taken to Baku and continue treatment in the intensive care unit at Yeni Klinika. Their condition is serious and stable," the minister said.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.