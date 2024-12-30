Three more Azerbaijani citizens injured in plane crash taken to Yeni Klinika (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Three more Azerbaijani citizens injured in the plane crash in Kazakhstan have been taken to Yeni Klinika hospital, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev and TƏBİB Executive Director Vugar Gurbanov visited the injured and inquired about their health.

To note, the wrecked Embraer 190 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, had 62 passengers and 5 crew members on board, totaling 67 individuals. The tragedy resulted in 38 fatalities and 29 injuries.

“Black box” of the plane has been found, and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.