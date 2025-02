BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. The special lanes with a total length of 112 km currently cover almost 40 streets and avenues of Baku under the new route network, the chairperson of the board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA) Anar Rzayev told Trend.

He noted that running buses along them carry about 900,000 passengers every day.

“Our specialists keep working on projects to expand the network of bus lanes,” Rzayev added.