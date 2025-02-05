Bakcell introduces new exclusive 100-series numbers

Bakcell, innovation and speed leader, unveils its exclusive 100-series numbers crafted specifically for customers who appreciate prestige and individuality. This new series offers customers unique numbers in the “055 100 XX XX” format.

The new 100-series prestigious numbers can be obtained as a physical SIM or eSIM from Bakcell’s official sales points, as well as in eSIM format via the official website and mobile app.

To purchase the new series numbers online, simply visit http://www.bakcell.com/esim. The website also allows customers to check if their smartphone supports eSIM technology.

About Bakcell

Bakcell is the first and largest private telecommunications company in Azerbaijan, currently providing innovative, high-quality, and fast telecommunications services to more than three million customers. The company contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through artificial intelligence solutions and is one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the Azerbaijani economy.

Bakcell is part of “NEQSOL Holding”, an international group of companies operating in the telecommunications, energy, high-tech, and construction sectors in various countries around the world.