Azerbaijan's Baku hosts Čiurlionis Quartet's concert on Lithuania State's Restoration Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The concert by Čiurlionis String Quartet and the reception on the occasion of the Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania was held in Baku, Trend reports.

Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Kęstutis Vaškelevičius, spoke about the history of Lithuania’s State Restoration Day, celebrated on February 16. The holiday marks the events of 1918, when the Lithuanian Council, acting on behalf of the people, declared the restoration of an independent and democratic Lithuanian state during a session in Vilnius.

He emphasized that Lithuania has traveled a challenging but remarkable path toward statehood, independence, economic development, and international recognition. The ambassador also highlighted the strong and growing ties between Lithuania and Azerbaijan in politics, the economy, culture, and other areas. The two countries recognized each other's independence in 1991, and diplomatic relations were officially established 30 years ago, on November 20, 1995.

Members of Čiurlionis Quartet play unique instruments made by 18th-century Italian masters.

In addition to performing as part of the ensemble, the musicians also appear as soloists and collaborate in various ensembles and creative projects.

The program featured music by Mikalojus Čiurlionis, Joseph Haydn, Ástor Piazzolla, Faustas Latėnas, and Giovanni Sollima.