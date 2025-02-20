Yelo Bank supports inclusive employment (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank remains committed to fostering an inclusive work environment and ensuring equal career opportunities for all. As part of this commitment, the Bank's recruitment team participated in a job fair organized by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, and the Public Union "Center for Independent Living of Persons with Disabilities." At the event, the team engaged in direct discussions with candidates and provided detailed information about current career opportunities and available positions at the Bank.

Yelo Bank places strong emphasis on supporting the professional development and integration of persons with disabilities into the workforce. The Bank will continue its efforts to create an inclusive and accessible work environment, ensuring equal opportunities for all talents.



Active participation in job fairs has become a tradition for Yelo Bank. Additionally, the Bank organizes various career development programs designed for young professionals with no prior banking experience. These initiatives offer not only educational and hands-on work experience but also the opportunity for selected participants to join the Bank's team.



To stay updated on ongoing projects, follow Yelo Bank’s official website and the "Yelo Team" social media accounts. Explore current vacancies here: https://bit.ly/3QKlq4d.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!