Azerbaijan spotlights scope of works done on energy supply of Aghdam (ФОТО)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 20. The two transformer stations with a voltage of 35/0.4 kV have been built on the territory of Aghdam city, the head of press service of Azerishig OJSC, Vagif Aydinoglu told reporters within the framework of a media tour to Aghdam Regional Center of Digital Management and Azerishig Training and Educational Complex, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He noted that these transformer points will supply electricity to the new residential complexes planned to be built in the adjacent territories in the first phase.

“The general plan envisages connecting these transformer points with power facilities to be built for other residential complexes and creating a ring scheme of power supply. Also, to provide an uninterrupted power supply to the infrastructure for various purposes that will be created in the city following the General Plan, the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center has been built. On the first floor of the two-story building of the Center there are two 35/0.4-kilovolt power transformers with a capacity of 2500 kVA each, closed switch gears with a capacity of 35 kV and 0.4 kV, and on the second floor there is a control room, technical and auxiliary premises,” he said.

According to Aydinoglu, a 35 kV cable-air line has been laid to supply electricity to the Regional Digital Control Center from the 110/35/10-kilovolt substation “Aghdam-2”.

“The Regional Digital Control Center will not only meet the power needs of the city's infrastructure for various purposes but will also provide real-time digital control of the networks included in the power supply scheme. It will also provide control over the reliability and stability of power supply to the adjacent territories. At the same time, there are offices for engineering and technical personnel equipped with modern equipment and the necessary conditions for the reception of citizens.

All necessary conditions for international events have been created in the Training and Educational Complex. Here, with the participation of local and foreign specialists, qualified personnel will be trained in the field of the electric power industry, it is planned to conduct training on the rules of application and operation of renewable energy sources, mastering professional skills in real working conditions. The training hall of the complex is envisaged for visual presentation of development prospects and advantages of 35/0.4-kilovolt modern network model, 35- and 0.4-kilovolt fiber-optic cable, composite fiberglass supports,” Aydinoglu noted.

He noted that the elements and equipment used in the network are also demonstrated in the complex on special stands.

“A model of application of green energy sources (solar and wind energy generation devices) on the territories liberated from occupation has been created. It is intended to be used in training both for staff training and to inform active consumers in the future. In addition, electronic corners and visual stands reflecting historical achievements in the field of electric power are organized, modern metering devices (SMS, Smart, NFC meters), posters on safety and management are demonstrated,” he said.

To note, the foundation of the Aghdam Regional Digital Control Center was laid by the head of state on May 2, 2023.