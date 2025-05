BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation is building new schools in the regions within the framework of the "New Schools for a Renewing Azerbaijan" program, Trend reports.

Constructions are currently underway in Samukh, Ganja, Goranboy, Goychay, Ujar and other districts.

This year, new schools will be opened in more than 10 districts.