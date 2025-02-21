Use of AI in cyberattacks adds to already challenging security means - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Cyberattacks with artificial intelligence (AI) make security measures even more difficult, Deputy Head of the State Special Communication and Information Security Service, Major General Allahveran Ismayilov said at the 5th summit meeting of IT heads of state institutions today, Trend reports.

He pointed out that AI opens a can of worms in cyber security, bringing a double-edged sword of great opportunities while also throwing a spanner in the works with new risks in this field.

"The use of artificial intelligence to ensure information security has led to major advances in areas such as data analytics, anomaly detection, and early detection of cyberattacks.

"However, there is also the risk of AI being used in attacks. AI attacks against cyberattacked networks make security measures more difficult and countermeasures more complex," the official explained.

