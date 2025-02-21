Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum on steeling sovereignty amid shifting sands of new realities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Baku hosted the forum “Looking into the Future: Strengthening Sovereignty in the Context of New Realities, Trend reports.

The initiative, orchestrated by the 'Yukselish' competition, sees participation from a multitude of dignitaries.

The attendants included the Head of the Department for Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism, and Religion of the Presidential Administration Farah Aliyeva, Head of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Gunduz Karimov, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev, Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Azerbaijan Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Head of the Working Group of 'Yukselish' competition Farhad Hajiyev; Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, and others.

Addressing the forum the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said that, the year of sovereignty is not only symbolic, but the 5th anniversary of our Victory is a great historical event.

He noted that each anniversary epitomizes our past and present, and determines our vision of the future and the direction in which we are moving.

"When the head of state took charge of Azerbaijan in 1969, he understood that Azerbaijan was in the last place in the USSR in terms of development. He understood that it was necessary to create a basis for Azerbaijan's development. This was very difficult in the USSR. At that time great attention was paid to education, science, national identity, and philosophy of Azerbaijanism. Even then, five higher educational institutions were opened,'' Abdullayev emphasized.

We celebrate the anniversary of the Constitution authored by Nationwide Leader Heydar Aliyev. The status of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, which received full sovereignty, extends to all our lands".

Head of the Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora, Multiculturalism and Religion Department of the Presidential Administration and Chairperson of the Organizing Committee Farah Aliyeva, speaking, noted that many people have an opportunity to integrate into public and political life as a result of the “Yukselish” competition.

She noted the Constitution of Azerbaijan was drafted in 1995 under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and is the first Constitution of independent Azerbaijan. Adoption of this document is a great historical achievement, the beginning of a big stage in the development of our state.

Furthermore, the Head of the Legislative and Legal Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Gunduz Karimov noted that the authors of the constitutional document took into account various practices and created an ideal document:

"Additions and amendments to the Constitution have led to the strengthening of state independence and sovereignty. All this led to the full restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty," he added.

Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov, in his speech, noted that the highest goal of the Azerbaijani state is a high level of well-being and social life of its citizens.

"The National Leader has always said that our Constitution should be such a document that it can be used by all citizens.

The highest goal of the Azerbaijani state is a high level of welfare and social life of its citizens. Our state is social. It always thinks about the labor rights of its citizens, its guarantees," he noted.

The Chairperson of the State Committee on Family, Women, and Children Problems Bahar Muradova emphasized that there are young people who have already returned to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

"The house where I grew up was destroyed and only ruins were left in its place. Now I look beyond the dreams of liberating these lands from occupation," she added.

The forum continued in a question-and-answer format.