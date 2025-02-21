Improvement of legislative framework in Azerbaijan needs to continue - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. Efforts to improve the legislative framework in Azerbaijan should continue, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Farhad Abdullayev said at a forum titled "A look into the future: strengthening sovereignty in the context of new realities" held by the 'Yukselish' competition today, Trend reports.

“The preamble of the Constitution reflects the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, and priorities of Azerbaijan. It embodies respect for the past and hope for the future. A third of the Constitution is dedicated to the protection of human rights and freedoms. Our legislative framework requires further deep improvement,” he emphasized.

