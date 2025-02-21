Azerbaijan secures high-speed internet for many households and businesses in Khojaly

Khojaly, Azerbaijan, February 21. As many as 211 households and 4 business entities are provided with high-speed internet services in Khojaly district, and 57 households and 1 business entity in Ballija village, the spokesperson of Aztelecom LLC Alida Mustafayeva said during a media tour in Khojaly, Trend reports.

According to her, there are opportunities and conditions for new connections as demand grows.

She noted that the work done is aimed at modernization of digital infrastructure and ensuring availability of high-speed internet. Improvement of internet services also contributes to the development of e-government services, online education, medicine and digital business.