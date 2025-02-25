Azerbaijani club starts operating in Russia's Rostov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. The "Azerbaijani Club" has been established at the Don State Technical University in Rostov, a source in the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

According to the source, the event was attended by activists from the Rostov Regional Branch of the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Russia (AMOR) and Azerbaijani students studying at the Don State Technical University.

The club will contribute to unity and solidarity both among Azerbaijani students and those who wish to learn more about Azerbaijani culture and traditions, and will help in the development of connections, added the source.

